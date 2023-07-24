4 killed in car-bus collision on Yamuna Expressway near UP's Aligarh

Four people were killed after a car crashed into into stationary double decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Monday. A view of the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

The accident took place in the Tappal area of Aligarh district.

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh confirmed the four deaths when the car from the Agra lane heading towards Noida rammed into stationary double decker bus having Haryana registration at about 6:30 am on Monday.

The DM further informed that those among dead are two men both named Pushpendra, Pawan from Mathura's Naujheel, and Yogendri, a woman from Tappal. Three injured people have been shifted to Kailash Hospital in Jewar area on the Expressway for the treatment.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths in the incident and has asked the concerned authorities to ensure treatment of those injured.