Yamuna nears warning level in Haryana, high alert in low-lying areas

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:02 IST

A high alert was sounded in low-lying areas of some districts of Haryana as the water level of Yamuna neared warning level at Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar on Sunday afternoon following heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and northern parts of Haryana.

Army has already been alerted. As per the officials in the irrigation department, the water level increased within 5-6 hours as it was measured at 2.56 lakh cusec at the barrage at 8am on Sunday.

They said water above 2.5 lakh cusec is considered above the danger mark and an alert is sounded in the low-lying areas once it hits the said threshold at Hathini Kund Barrage. The 8.30 lakh cusec water released from the barrage on Sunday is likely to reach Delhi in next 72 hours.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Yamunanagar deputy commissioner (DC) Mukul Kumar said a warning was issued after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark at 4pm on Sunday.

“But there is no report of any damage and we have evacuated residents of Lapra village. The situation is completely under control and we are keeping a vigil,” he said.

However, the sudden rise in the water level has left the people living in the low-lying areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts worried as there is a possibility that the water might enter several villages of Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar and Indri subdivision of Karnal district.

The Karnal and Panipat district administrations have also sounded high alert in the Yamuna belt as the water is likely to reach Karnal early Monday morning.

Karnal deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the district administration has alerted the people living in the low-lying areas as the water level is likely to rise further.

The Karnal district administration has issued alert in 25 villages of Indri , Karnal and Gharaunda subdivisions, and all officials have been directed to remain on duty for the next 48 hours.

Similarly, Panipat deputy commissioner Sumedha Katria said senior officials of the district administration were monitoring the situation closely and there was no need of evacuation as of now.

However, about 200 acre of standing crop was submerged in at least three villages of Indri.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:02 IST