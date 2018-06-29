Yeddyurappa blames failure of Karnataka floor test on ‘unprecedented’ SC order

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday blamed the Supreme Court’s decision asking him to prove majority in a little over a day for the party’s failure to form the government in the state, calling the move unprecedented.

The BJP, which won 104 seats in the May 12 state polls, was the single largest party and was invited to form the government by Governor Vajubhai Vala even though the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance formed on counting day enjoyed a majority.

Vala had given Yeddyurappa, who swore in as chief minister on May 17, a period of 15 days to prove his majority. However, this was struck down by the Supreme Court in an order on May 18, when it asked that the floor test be conducted the next day.

All this while, reports of BJP trying to poach Congress and JD(S) MLAs had been doing the rounds as the party needed seven MLAs to get a majority. But with the SC asking for proceedings to be screened live, Yeddyurappa chose to resign rather than face a floor test.

Referring to this while addressing the cadre at the party’s state convention, Yeddyurappa said that a Cabinet note had been prepared by his government on the proposed farm loan waiver of Rs1 lakh per farmer and other schemes, but the Centre asked him to wait another day before announcing the measures.

“Even though the governor gave 15 days’ time, this was set aside. I have never seen a government being asked to prove majority in 24 hours. It was a trial by fire and even though many were willing to join the BJP, because of a paucity of time we faced a setback,” Yeddyurappa said.

He appealed to party workers to keep their egos aside and talk to those Congress and JD(S) leaders who still wanted to join the party and convince them to shift. “Many Congress and JD(S) leaders are willing to join and I appeal to you [BJP workers], without thinking of how this will impact your position, go meet those who are willing to join the BJP at their homes and convince them to join the party and strengthen it for Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

The BJP also announced that it would hit the streets against the coalition government if it failed to keep its promises. “The JD(S) is sitting in business class seats and Congress MLAs are sitting in economy class seats, but the flight has failed to take off,” said party leader Arvind Limbavali.

Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah clarified on Friday there was no question of the coalition not completing its five-year tenure. There had been speculation of a rift between the partners, and within the Congress after many of its MLAs visited Siddaramaiah at a naturopathy hospital.

Many videos purportedly showing Siddaramaiah criticising the government for going ahead with its plans to present a new budget and questioning how long the government would last, were leaked over the past week, which he rubbished. “We have formed a coalition so that the communal BJP does not come to power. Our government will be secure, it is stable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the committee created to come up with a common minimum programme for the coalition finished its consultations. M Veerappa Moily, committee chairman, said, “We have reached a unanimous decision on the common minimum progra- mme, including on farm loan waiver. We will submit it to the coordination committee, which will take it up further,” he said.