e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yediyurappa claims ‘no one is supporting Bharat Bandh call in Karnataka’

Yediyurappa claims ‘no one is supporting Bharat Bandh call in Karnataka’

While talking to media in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The State and Centre are pro-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t take any decision against farmers.”

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(PTI/ File photo)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday claimed that no one is supporting the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

While talking to media in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The State and Centre are pro-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t take any decision against farmers.”

Karnataka CM further said, “It’s not right to give the call for Bandh for political reasons. Police will take proper action on breaking the law.”

The farmers’ union had called Bharat bandh on Tuesday against the newly enacted farm laws. The protest has entered into the 13th day with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders on December 8.

Meanwhile, a day before the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government, farmer leaders have been invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday.

tags
top news
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
New Zealand mosque shooter travelled to India before attack: Report
New Zealand mosque shooter travelled to India before attack: Report
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In