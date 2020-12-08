Yediyurappa claims ‘no one is supporting Bharat Bandh call in Karnataka’

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:56 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday claimed that no one is supporting the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

While talking to media in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The State and Centre are pro-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t take any decision against farmers.”

Karnataka CM further said, “It’s not right to give the call for Bandh for political reasons. Police will take proper action on breaking the law.”

The farmers’ union had called Bharat bandh on Tuesday against the newly enacted farm laws. The protest has entered into the 13th day with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders on December 8.

Meanwhile, a day before the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government, farmer leaders have been invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday.