Yellow alert for rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days, 15 roads closed

After heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, 15 roads were closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in the state, for the next four days till July 28. After heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, 15 roads were closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday(PTI)

12 roads were closed in Mandi, two in Kinnaur and one in Kangra district, for vehicular traffic, according to the state emergency operation centre. 62 transformers suffered disruptions in the state.

The Met Department has alerted people about possible damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses in the state due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Since Tuesday evening, intermittent rainfall has been taking place in parts of the state, with Baijnath recording 85 mm of rainfall, followed by Palampur (25.2 mm), Jogindernagar (18 mm), Dharamshala (10.4 mm), Hamirpur (8mm), Poanta Sahib (7.6 mm), Sainj and Kahu (7.5 mm each), Kasauli (7.4 mm) and Shimla (5.6 mm), according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

As per the emergency operation centre, since June 27, 49 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Himachal Pradesh has already suffered losses of approximately ₹389 crore in the ongoing monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall (>40 cm) over the Gujarat region today and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during the next two days and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter.

"Very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Central India during next 2 days and heavy rainfall during subsequent 3 days," said IMD.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in various parts of India, including, Gujarat, Assam, and Kerala. The rains have caused loss of lives, extreme damage to property, landslides and floods.