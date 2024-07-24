Heavy rainfall in Gurugram causes severe waterlogging; traffic affected on NH-48

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram led to severe waterlogging affecting traffic in the process on Wednesday morning. Residents from various parts of the city, including Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21 and Sector 10 were inconvenienced. (PTI file photo)

Several areas in the city were heavily inundated, with the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road, said officials.

According to officials, there was significant congestion on the National Highway 48 (NH-48) towards Delhi and Sohna Road.

Residents from various parts of the city, including Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21, Sector 23, Sector 52, 48 and Sector 10 were inconvenienced as water had accumulated near the homes.

Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road were the key affected regions.

Pradeep Yadav, a resident of Sector 10, said that it took over half an hour to cross Narsinghpur stretch since the stretch was waterlogged and volume of traffic was high.

“The waterlogging made it impossible to navigate through the stretch. It is scary to use the service lane which is potholed,” he said.

Another resident from Sector 61 said, “With a spell of rain, the entire stretch of Golf Course Extension Road becomes jampacked. The authorities need to find a solution to this recurring problem. I had to cancel my meetings for the day as there was no way to reach my office on time. The roads were completely blocked,” he said.

Vikram Singh, executive engineer at Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said, “The team is on ground at different locations in the city to keep a check on any waterlogging concerns. Pumps have been deployed at hotspots such as Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Sector 67 to help pump out accumulated stormwater in these low-lying areas. Manpower has also been engaged to carry out cleaning of the road gullies and removing any blockages from water chutes and drains to keep the carriageways free of waterlogging. Labour is deployed for removing garbage from the mouth of road gullies. Pumping is ongoing at Sector 67 Bestech and Khandsa Chowk.”

Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that their teams are deployed on the key stretches to remove excess water to ensure smooth travel for office goers.

Traffic police officials said that congestion was reported from Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48), Sohna Road and Golf Course Road during morning office rush hours.

They said that teams are already in the field to ensure that vehicular movement remains smooth besides keeping an eye on any spot which may end up causing damage to any vehicle or pedestrian.

They said that the major congestion is on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway where traffic has been affected at multiple locations.

Vikas, assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram traffic police headquarters), said that the major congestion is at Narsinghpur on NH-48 as the area gets completely waterlogged due to its topography.

“This area is a low-lying spot of the city. Heavy traffic congestion has been reported there. Traffic police personnel are already at the spot to regulate vehicular movement as per requirement,” the ACP said, adding that at least five heavy capacity pumps of GMDA are installed at Narsinghpur to drain out the waterlogging.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that a nowcast alert for three hours was issued for Gurugram and neighbouring areas at about 7am on Wednesday for thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain.

IMD officials said that at least 0.5mm rainfall was recorded in Gurugram from 8:30am on Wednesday.