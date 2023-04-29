From Yemen to Sudan —India's rescue operations since 2015

The Indian government has launched several successful missions in the past, aimed at rescuing and bringing back its citizens stranded in other countries, be it due to natural disasters, conflicts, or other crises. The latest of such efforts is “Operation Kaveri” which has been launched to evacuate Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan. Sudan crisis: Another Operation Kaveri flight with 246 Indians on board evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed, in Mumbai on Thursday.(Twitter/ S Jaishankar)

From Operation Raahat in Yemen to Operation Samudra Setu during the Covid-19 pandemic, India has demonstrated its ability to swiftly and efficiently carry out rescue and evacuation operations. Take a closer look at the various missions undertaken by India since 2015 to rescue and bring back its citizens from different parts of the world.

Operation Raahat (2015)

In response to the crisis in Yemen during the Yemeni Crisis of 2015, the Indian government launched Operation Raahat, which involved the Indian Armed Forces in the evacuation of not only Indian nationals but also foreign nationals stranded in Yemen. The operation successfully evacuated 6,710 individuals, including 4,748 Indians and 1,962 foreign nationals, who were brought back to India with the help of the Indian Armed Forces.

Operation Maitri (2015)

Operation Maitri (Operation Amity) was launched by the Indian government and armed forces as a rescue and relief operation in Nepal following the devastating earthquake that struck the country in April 2015. With swift response, the operation began on 26 April 2015, involving the participation of ex-servicemen from India's Gurkha Regiments who provided guidance, relief, and rescue efforts.

Operation Sankat Mochan (2016)

Operation Sankat Mochan, carried out by the Indian Air Force was aimed to evacuate Indian and other foreign nationals from South Sudan amidst the ongoing civil war in 2016. With around 600 Indians stranded in the country, out of which approximately 450 were in Juba and others scattered elsewhere, the mission was a crucial effort to ensure the safe return of the citizens.

Operation Samudra Setu (2020)

The Indian government launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 5, 2020 as a part of a national effort to repatriate citizens stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation successfully culminated after bringing 3,992 Indian citizens back to their homeland by sea. The Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), Airavat, Shardul, and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated in this operation, which lasted for over 55 days and involved covering more than 23,000 kilometers by sea.

Operation Devi Shakti (2021)

Operation Devi Shakti (transl. Operation Goddess Shakti) was an operation of the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens and foreign nationals from Afghanistan after the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul, the capital city, to the Taliban.

Operation Ganga (2022)

Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in neighboring countries during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The citizens were transported from Romania, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, and Slovakia to India with assistance from these countries.

Operation Dost (2023)

Operation Dost, which means “Operation Friend” is a search and rescue operation led by the Indian government to assist Syria and Turkey following the devastating 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake on February 6, 2023, with the epicenter near Gaziantep, Turkey.

The Indian Army mobilized its rescue teams along with relief materials worth around ₹7 crore within just 12 hours after the disaster struck.

Operation Kaveri (2023)

The Indian government has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to rescue thousands of citizens who are stranded in conflict-hit Sudan. The operation was launched on April 24, 2023, with the aim of ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens. The armed forces are currently in coordination with the government to rigorously evacuate stranded Indians from Sudan.

