e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / YES Bank co-founder’s bail plea rejected by special PMLA court

YES Bank co-founder’s bail plea rejected by special PMLA court

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:07 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by Rana Kapoor, YES Bank’s co-founder, former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), who has been booked for alleged money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kapoor was arrested by ED on March 8 and produced before the special PMLA court.

Initially, he was remanded to ED custody till March 11 and later sent to judicial custody.

Earlier in March, CBI had registered two cases against Kapoor.

One first information report (FIR) had alleged that the bankrupt YES Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) between April and June 2018.

In lieu, Kapoor was allegedly paid “kickbacks” to the tune of Rs 600 crore by DHFL promoter, Kapil Wadhawan.

DHFL had sanctioned a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises in which Kapoor’s wife Bindu is a director and 100% shareholder, the CBI had stated in its FIR.

Kapoor’s three daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor, and Radha Kapoor -- are also 100% shareholders in DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

It is on the basis of the CBI case that ED began its probe into allegations of money laundering by Kapoor and subsequently arrested him on March 8.

In the second case, CBI alleged that Kapoor and his wife bought a bungalow from Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar at a much lower price than it’s market valuation.

In the past, Thapar had mortgaged the bungalow for a corporate loan of Rs 600 crore, but he sold it for Rs 380 crore to Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, when Kapoor’s wife was a director of the company.

ED filed a charge sheet against Kapoor, his wife, and three daughters for money laundering on the basis of its investigation.

Kapoor’s lawyers moved bail plea after the charge sheet was filed, pleading that the case was based on documentary evidence that has already been collected by the agency and he is eligible to be released on a personal surety bond, which can be determined by the special PMLA court.

ED, however, argued that the probe is yet to be concluded and that Kapoor could tamper with the evidence and also influence witnesses.

The special PMLA court saw merit in ED’s argument and rejected his bail plea.

top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Amid higher recoveries, 77% Delhi population still susceptible to Covid-19
Amid higher recoveries, 77% Delhi population still susceptible to Covid-19
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
LIVE: Aim to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%, says health ministry
LIVE: Aim to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%, says health ministry
CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan
CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Centre cites four reasons to laud India’s Covid 19 containment efforts
Centre cites four reasons to laud India’s Covid 19 containment efforts
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In