'Yes or no': CJP seeks clarity on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from government

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday said it would be forced to adopt a "tough stance" if the Centre fails to clarify its stand on the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka meet Union Minister JP Nadda and Union MoS Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi on Friday (ANI Video Grab)

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The remarks came a day after CJP representatives met union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh as part of discussions amid the ongoing protest.

CJP awaits Centre's stand on Pradhan

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka described Friday's meeting with the government as productive, particularly on issues related to compensation and legal measures. However, he said the government had not communicated any decision on the organisation's primary demand - Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

“Yesterday's meeting yielded a positive response regarding compensation and legal matters, reaching an in-principle agreement. We hope to receive that written agreement today. However, no concrete decision has been made regarding our main demand- Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," Ranka told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} "Mainstream media reports suggest sources are saying Pradhan will not step down. If he does not resign, the government should state it clearly, as there is no point in continuing these meetings. We will then decide on our next steps... If the government continues this approach, we will be forced to take a tough stance," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Mainstream media reports suggest sources are saying Pradhan will not step down. If he does not resign, the government should state it clearly, as there is no point in continuing these meetings. We will then decide on our next steps... If the government continues this approach, we will be forced to take a tough stance," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: CJP now has a fourth demand, says spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Here's what it is

Ranka also said that the CJP will determine its future course of action once the Centre officially clarifies its position on Pradhan's resignation.

Elaborating on the party's expectations from the next round of talks with the Centre scheduled for Saturday, Ranka reiterated that CJP wanted a clear ‘yes or no’ response on its demand.

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"They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," he said.

Also read: Read CJP's full letter to Modi govt: ‘Our demands are non-negotiable’ | What happened in meeting with ministers

NTA overhaul does not address accountability: CJP

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Responding to the National Testing Agency's decision to remove 47 officials as part of an organisational overhaul, Ranka said the action did not address the question of ministerial accountability.

"We will examine the details, but ultimate accountability lies with the Education Minister, who is directly responsible for the paper leaks and the resulting student suicides. He must resign. While we continue to discuss broader reforms and submitted a charter of demands to the government yesterday, his resignation remains key," he said.

Also read: 47 NTA officials sacked amid nationwide student protests, more cleanup to follow

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The NTA on Friday announced a series of recruitment measures as part of a broader restructuring exercise based on the recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts chaired by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan. The agency has advertised senior General Manager positions and invited applications for 16 Young Professionals through the Union Public Service Commission's Pratibha Setu portal.

Centre announces wider reforms

The developments come as the Union Cabinet approved proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at strengthening anti-paper leak provisions.

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The proposed changes follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent video message on X, in which he assured stricter action against paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft legislation to strengthen the legal framework.

Also read: PM Modi 'thanks friends' in Instagram reel after paper leak selfie video

Ranka defends Wangchuk after criticism

Ranka defended scientist activist Sonam Wangchuk after criticism over his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike following the Centre's written assurance on reforms.

"There can be nothing more shameful than this. A man who did hunger strike for 26 days and risked his life, he did so much for the future of the country. Right wing is trolling him. There can be nothing more shameful than this," he said.

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Ranka was responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks suggesting Wangchuk had reached a "personal deal" with the government.

Also read: ‘Anna part 2’: Congress MP says Wangchuk struck deal with govt as fast ends; Dipke and BJP react

"We don't know what Congress is thinking. But they have done a lot, they have also done negotiations that there should not be a legal case and they should get a compensation. It is not right to question Sonam ji," the CJP spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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