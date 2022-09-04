Home / India News / Yogendra Yadav resigns from Kisan Morcha panel citing role in Oppn movements

Updated on Sep 04, 2022 10:28 PM IST

Yadav’s decision comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with civil society members and sought their cooperation and participation in the party’s mega Bharat Jodo rally set to begin in a few days.

File image of Yogendra Yadav.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday said he had resigned from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee. Yadav, who played a key role during the year-long agri movement last year, said he will remain a "soldier" of the farmers' collective. Yadav's resignation letter was made public by the SKM at a press conference at Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi.

In the letter, Yadav, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said he will no longer be a member of the coordination committee of the SKM, an umbrella body of about 40 farmer unions that had spearheaded the farmers' movement against the now-scrapped farm laws last year. "I will no longer be able to shoulder the responsibility of being a member of SKM's coordination committee. It is important that the energies of all movements and opposition political parties be joined to fight against the anti-farmer Modi government. So, for this I am in touch with other movements as well apart from farmers' movement.

"Keeping this priority in mind, it will not be possible for me to do justice with the responsibility of SKM Coordination Committee," Yadav said in his letter to SKM.

Yadav’s decision comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with civil society members and sought their cooperation and participation in the party’s mega Bharat Jodo rally set to begin in a few days.

Yadav said being a member of "Jai Kisan Andolan", he will always be the "soldier" of the SKM.

In October last year, the SKM had suspended Yadav from the farmers' body for a month after he had met bereaved families of the BJP workers killed during the Lakhimpur violence.

(With agency inputs)

