Yogi meets Modi amid complaints of discrimination by BJP MPs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, sources said, amid complaints by some BJP MPs that their problems are being ignored by the state government.

The two are also learnt to have discussed the bypoll to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant due to the demise of BJP member Hukum Singh in February, sources in the state government said.

With the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party set to replicate their alliance which helped them win the Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls, the two are understood to have discussed the election strategy.

Kairana, a Jat-dominated region in Shamli district in western UP, was in 2014 won by BJP’s Hukum Singh, who died due to illness in February this year, necessitating the bypoll.

The meeting between Modi and Adityanath also assumes significance as BJP MP Chottelal, a Dalit face of the party, had complained to the prime minister of “mistreatment” by the chief minister, the sources said.

Some other MPs are reportedly upset at the way the state government is dealing with their complaints and requests related to their respective constituencies.

During a part of the meeting, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present, they said.