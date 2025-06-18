‘You are the best’: PM Narendra Modi meets Italy's Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit in Canada. A moment from their meeting at the Group of Seven Summit has gone viral on social media, in which Italian PM Meloni can be heard complimenting the Indian prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit(DD/ANI Grab)

In the widely circulated video, PM Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni are seen exchanging greetings while asking each other about their well-being.

During this exchange, Meloni was heard telling Modi that he was "the best" and she is “trying to be as you”.

The two leaders later took to X to acknowledge the close ties between India and Italy.

"India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!" wrote Modi on X.

PM Modi at G7 Summit

PM Modi is currently in Canada for the G7 Summit 2025. On his first day, the Prime Minister met with newly elected Canadian PM Mark Carney.

Addressing reporters, Carney highlighted that Modi and India's presence at the G7 Summit "is a reflection of the size of the Indian economy, the dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, the leadership position India plays in a host of venues from G20 and beyond."

The G7 Summit 2025 marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the group of seven meetings as well as the prime minister's first visit to Canada in a decade.

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes amid his three nation tour. The first stop was Cyprus, where the BJP leader was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, which is the highest civilian order of the country.

After Canada, the prime minister will be headed to Croatia.