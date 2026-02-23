‘You did everything and blamed us for Karur tragedy’: TVK's Vijay attacks Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday attacked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over last year’s Karur stampede incident at a TVK rally, and took jibes at the CM’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party ahead of the state elections due later this year. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses an administrators meeting of the party, in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

More than 40 people died and about 100 were injured when a stampede broke out at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur last year in September. The incident happened when the crowd pushed forward to meet him, leading to several deaths.

Vijay attacks Stalin over Karur stampede Speaking at a meeting of party functionaries in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, Vijay referred to Stalin’s “remark” that he had no political enemies and that everyone was his friend. He questioned the chief minister for “blaming” him for the stampede incident.

“When asked about political enemies, Stalin sir said all are my friends. If we are friends, why did you blame me in the Karur (stampede) incident,” he said.

“Why refuse venue and permission for TVK (rallies and events), if we are friends...you did everything and blamed us for Karur tragedy,” he added.

The TVK chief alleged Stalin’s real friends were “bribes, corruption, and eyeing political gains.”

He also accused the chief minister of giving false assurances to the public and challenged the ruling party’s claim that it had turned Tamil Nadu into a "superstar state".