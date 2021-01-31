You have a responsibility: AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM, demands security for protesters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to deploy police personnel from his state on camps around the borders of Delhi where the farmers are protesting against the three farm laws demanding their immediate withdrawal.

"Aam Aadmi Party demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held from all sides. The Punjab Police must provide protection to our farmers brothers and sisters so no harm is done to them and they can continue to protest against the black laws in a peaceful manner," Chadha wrote in the letter.

The AAP leader while taking a jibe at Singh and his Congress colleague Sunil Jhakar said, if Punjab police can go to Delhi with politicians, officers and random protectees of the state then why can’t they be deployed for the safety of the farmers.

I write to @capt_amarinder Saab demanding deployment of Punjab Police to safeguard safety and security of peacefully protesting farmers, in the light of recent attacks on them engineered and executed by goons from BJP. pic.twitter.com/G3SpGNRmuY — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 31, 2021

"I ask Captain Saab to advise his colleague Sh. Sunil Jhakar to eschew lying in public and embarrassing himself further. If Punjab Police cavalcade can go to Delhi along with Netas, officers and even random protectees of the State - then why can't they be deployed to protect farmers," the leader tweeted.

Referring to the safety of the farmers in the light of the events following the Republic Day tractors rally, Chadha said in this letter, "While we understand until now you have turned a blind eye to the plight of the farmers, it is a matter of great shock and surprise that we are having to bring it to your attention that they are under the threat of physical violence and attack from the goons of BJP."

Last Friday, clashes broke out at the Singhu border when some counter-protesters began stone pelting on the farmers protesting on the site. Earlier that day, AAP leaders Satyender Jain and Chadha had also alleged that the Delhi Police are not letting them enter the protest site nor are they allowing tankers from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to enter.

The ruling party in the national capital has extended its support to the farmers protesting against the three new agricultural laws enacted by the Centre. Earlier this week, electricity and water supply to the protesting sites of Delhi were snapped in an attempt to vacate the area. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait was also served with the notice to vacate the Ghazipur border protest site. The Delhi government had then extended its support by ensuring that the sites are able to access basic amenities like food, clean water and toilets.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also visited the Ghazipur border to ensure all the services, especially water supply, have reached the protesting sites.

Protesters from several states have been agitating against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, since past November last year.