Younger brother kills elder sibling over father’s funeral expenses in Rajasthan

Barmer: A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by his younger brother over a dispute regarding their late father’s funeral expenses in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday night, police said. The incident took place in the Bijrad area around 11 pm on Wednesday. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Chauhatan Hospital. (Representative photo)

Bijrad police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Magaram said that a police team reached the spot and recovered the body after being informed. “The incident took place in the Bijrad area around 11 pm on Wednesday. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Chauhatan Hospital. Multiple police teams have launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused,” he said.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Guneshram, had lost his wife in 2019 and had no children. He lived with his younger brother Kishanram (30), their elderly mother, and Kishanram’s wife and children in Nawatla village.

Their father had died nearly three years ago, and the dispute over the funeral expenses had persisted since then. At the time of the incident, Kishanram’s wife was at her parental home.

According to the police, an altercation broke out between Guneshram and Kishanram on Wednesday night. “The quarrel escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, Kishanram attacked his elder brother with an axe from behind, striking the back of his head. Guneshram died on the spot, while the accused fled the scene immediately after the attack,” an officer said.

Police arrived at the scene along with FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and MOB (Mobile Observation Base) teams to collect evidence.

Till the filing of this report, no case had been registered. Police said further action would be taken based on the family’s formal complaint.