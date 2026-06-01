'Youth will end up following cockroach': Vice President CP Radhakrishnan warns media

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday raised fingers in the media over the rise of satirical outfit ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and claimed that youngsters would end up following the “cockroach,” a veiled reference to the CJP, if positive activities and achievements were not reported adequately. Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily ‘Deepika’ in Kerala's Kottayam, Radhakrishnan said that “constructive journalism” is essential to guide society and “strengthen public confidence.” (PTI)

Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily ‘Deepika’ in Kerala's Kottayam, Radhakrishnan said that “constructive journalism” is essential to guide society and “strengthen public confidence.” According to the Vice President, positive developments should receive greater media attention so that young people are exposed to the “right information and role models.”

"Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach,'" he said.

Radhakrishnan said that as India “marches forward with confidence and aspiration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the role of responsible media institutions becomes even more significant.

He said he was not against freedom of expression but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time. Apparently referring to the buzz generated by the Cockroach Janata Party, particularly among youngsters, he questioned whether something truly deserved so much attention in a single day.

"If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month. Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last," Radhakrishnan added, while stressing that noble ideas and positive messages should reach every nook and corner of society and contribute to nation-building.

What is Cockroach Janta Party? The CJP satirical platform emerged recently following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who referred to a section of youth as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees," were misquoted. But that controversy gave birth to the CJP.

Founded by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke, it began as an online satire project aimed at the CJI’s remarks and for the “lazy and unemployed cockroaches”. But it soon evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues such as unemployment, exam paper leaks, and education.