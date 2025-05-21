YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra leaked blackout details to Pakistani intelligence officials: Report

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage for her alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), shared sensitive information about India during Operation Sindoor to Pakistan, News18 reported citing sources. Jyoti Malhotra was grilled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau on Tuesday.(Reuters)

The Haryana-based YouTuber reportedly shared details regarding the blackouts imposed by the Centre during the armed forces' operation against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

This comes just a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau grilled Malhotra during interrogation.

Jyoti Malhotra admits to contact with Danish

The Haryana police and the central investigating agencies have found that the YouTuber was in regular touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, an employee at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi. She had been in touch with him from November 2023 till March 2025.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that Malhotra confessed to being in touch with Danish, HT reported.

Officials have also sent her three mobile phones, a laptop, along with two mobile phones of Harkirat Singh, IT in-charge of Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, were sent for forensic analysis.

Kumar said that Danish was developing Malhotra as "an asset", adding that she was in touch with other YouTubers as well. She will produced before a local court on Wednesday where police will seek an extension of her remand.

Danish has now been declared persona non grata by India. He had introduced Malhotra to Ali Ahwan, who then arranged her accommodation in Pakistan and her meetings with Islamabad security officials.

She reportedly kept in touch with the Pakistani officials even after returning to India. The YouTuber had met Danish several times at the Pakistan High Commission in the capital.

Malhotra's trips to Pakistan, including the one before the Pahalgam attack, and China, are all under the probing agencies' scanner.

A senior police officer, as per HT's report, also said that Jyoti Malhotra's has multiple back accounts to her name with many transactions. All these transactions are also being analysed.

In addition to Malhotra, 11 other persons were arrested over the last two weeks for allegedly being a part of Pakistan's spy operations.