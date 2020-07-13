‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration

india

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday reiterated India’s “zero tolerance” policy against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and attempts by terrorists to infiltrate from across the border.

Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Army has said it has recorded as many as 2,542 violations till June 30. On Sunday, Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.

The 3,289 violations of the mutually-brokered a truce deal in November 2003 were recorded last year and were the highest in 16 years.

“The COAS (chief of army staff) reinstated the fact of ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

“He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and Govt are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries,” he added.

The comments came Gen Naravane visited the forward areas along India’s 198 kilometre-long international border with Pakistan to review the security scenario and preparedness of troops deployed in Jammu-Pathankot region.

He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops during his visit. He also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

“The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation,” the spokesperson said.

The army chief arrived in a fixed-wing aircraft at the technical airport in Jammu and then visited Tiger Division from where he flew into the chopper to the forward areas.

The International Border (IB) in Jammu region is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side and Pakistani Rangers on their side.

A senior army officer said Gen Naravane will fly to Pathankot later in the day.

“Though there is no heightened activity across the IB, the army chief had to see the prevailing security scenario,” said the officer.