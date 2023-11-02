Zika virus detected in mosquitoes in Chikkabalapura, authorities on alert

Health officials have been put on alert after Zika virus was detected in mosquitoes in Chikkaballapura, located around 60 km from Bengaluru. The virus was initially found in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes following the examination of samples from six different water bodies in Chikkaballapura in late August (Representative Photo)

Chikkaballapur District Health Officer (DHO), SS Mahesh, said that samples were collected from across the state, of which six were from Chikkaballapur, five tested negative, and one was found positive. “In total, 100 samples were collected across the state, with six originating from Chikkaballapur, and only one tested positive,” he said.

This mosquito carrying the Zika virus was among various samples collected during a statewide campaign, and the results confirming its presence were received on October 25.

As a precautionary measure, an alert has been issued around Talkaebetta, the area from which the sample originated, and an extensive analysis of fever cases is currently underway, said officials, adding that the health authorities have sent blood samples from individuals with high fever to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing.

The health department, however, clarified that while the Zika virus has been detected in mosquito samples from Talakayalabetta, no cases have been reported in humans as of now. However, as a preventive measure, authorities issued an alert within a five-kilometre radius of the affected area to contain the breeding of mosquitoes.

Karnataka’s health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, reassured the public no individuals have tested positive for the Zika virus. “The virus has been detected in a mosquito pool. This report came 10 days ago. Don’t be afraid of the Zika virus. We will be monitoring the situation. A few people were showing some symptoms of fever and rashes. They have been kept in the hospital and checked. Their samples have been sent. Some of them have also been discharged from the hospital. They are okay,” he said.

“We are taking preventive measures. Our people are on the job. The only precaution we need to take is on pregnant women, where it might affect the child. So far, nothing of that sort is there. I request people not to panic. Our department is fully looking into it. Hopefully, there will be no outbreak of it anywhere,” he added.

The Karnataka health department remains on alert following the Zika virus detection in mosquitoes within the Chikkaballapura district. Health authorities have conducted special meetings to develop clear strategies to address the situation proactively.

Additionally, blood samples from pregnant women and individuals displaying fever symptoms have been collected from villages within a five-kilometre radius of Talakayala Betta village and sent for testing in Bengaluru. It should be noted that a five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus last year.