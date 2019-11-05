e-paper
Indian boy runs over mother in UAE freak accident

According to family sources, the 17-year-old boy did not have a driving licence, reports the Khaleej Times.

indians-abroad Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dubai
An Indian woman died after she was run over by her teenager son in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media reported on Tuesday.
An Indian woman died after she was run over by her teenager son in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sharjah’s Muweilah area.

Sharjah Police took the woman to Al Qasimi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The class 12 student of an Indian school, who will turn 18 later this month, was taking driving classes, his friends told Khaleej Times.

The family hails from India’s Uttar Pradesh. The boy is the oldest of five siblings.

According to a source close to the family, he was trying to park the car when he hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ran over his mother. She was seated outside a park when the incident happened.

