e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Over 7,000 Indian-origin people held in 2019 for trying to enter US illegally

US Border and Custom protection apprehended 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 juveniles during the fiscal 2019, NAPA said based on the figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

indians-abroad Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
In this May 5, 2019, file photo, migrants walk between tents, left, and cars waiting to cross the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and Arizona.
In this May 5, 2019, file photo, migrants walk between tents, left, and cars waiting to cross the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and Arizona. (AP File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

As many as 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 minors were apprehended in 2019 for trying to enter the US illegally, according to official figures.

A total of 851,508 people were apprehended in the fiscal 2019 (October 2018-September 2019), a 115 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year and the highest total in 12 years, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

US Border and Custom protection apprehended 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 juveniles during the fiscal 2019, NAPA said based on the figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

In 2017, as many as 4,620 Indians were apprehended. It was 1,663 in 2014, 3,091 in 2015 and 3,544 in 2016.

“It is a matter of grave concern that a large number of juveniles of Indian-origin are being apprehended at the US Borders for their illegal entry into the United States,” Chahal said.

There are 48 US–Mexico border crossings, with 330 ports of entry and at these points of entry, people trying to get into the US are required to open their bags for inspection. Border crossings take place by roads, pedestrian walkways, railroads and ferries.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news