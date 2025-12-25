Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Date, time, how to watch online for free and more

Disney is bringing the holiday magic to life once again with its annual Christmas parade at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Airing on ABC beginning at 10 am ET on December 25, 2025, the festive broadcast will showcase dazzling celebrations and appearances from some of Disney's most iconic characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna, Elsa, and many more, according to The Rolling Stone. Disney's annual Christmas parade at Walt Disney World will air on ABC.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade performers

According to Syracuse.com, this year's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be packed with festive energy, featuring special musical performances from some of today's biggest stars, including:

Gwen Stefani performing White Christmas

Coco Jones performing This Christmas

Iam Tongi performing The Christmas Song

Lady A performing Winter Wonderland

Nicole Scherzinger performing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Mariah the Scientist performing Please Come Home for Christmas

Bebe Rexha performing Last Christmas

How to watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade online for free?

Disney has confirmed the parade will be available on demand through January 4, 2026, for those unable to watch live, starting at 11 am EST.

Viewers without a cable subscription can still watch the ceremony live by taking advantage of free trial offers from streaming services like Fubo and DIRECTV. These trials allow viewers to stream the ceremony at no cost.

DIRECTV provides a range of channel packages, with ABC included in most regions. New customers can take advantage of a five-day free trial to watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, after which the MyNews Genre Pack is available for approximately $40 per month, according to The Rolling Stone.

Fubo is an excellent choice for viewers looking to watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC without a traditional cable subscription. The service offers a free trial, allowing users to stream the parade at no cost. After the trial period, subscription plans start at $45.99 for the first month, with subsequent months priced at $55.99.