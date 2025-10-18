Grey’s Anatomy fans worried as Eric Dane struggles to get into wheelchair amid ALS battle

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane was recently spotted at the Toronto Airport, and his visibly declining health has left many of his fans concerned. The 52-year-old, known for his roles in Euphoria, Americana, and X-Men: The Last Stand, made his Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis public. Eric Dane spotted at the Toronto airport in a wheelchair.(X/@GreysAnatomyHD)

Dane expressed his gratitude for having his loving family by his side as he navigates this difficult chapter of his life. “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” the actor said in an April interview with People.

Eric Dane struggles to get into wheelchair

Eric was seen using a wheelchair at Toronto Airport, appearing noticeably thinner than before, according to the New York Post. At one point, a friend had to assist Dane out of his vehicle before getting into the wheelchair.

This comes days after Eric explained why he missed the Grey’s Anatomy reunion at this year’s Emmy Awards. He revealed that a serious fall had landed him in the hospital, leaving him no option but to miss out on the great reunion.

Dane, who played Dr Mark Sloan in the series, said, “So I was in the hospital during Emmys getting stitches put in my head, I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to.” He further told the Washington Post that it would have been great to meet Jesse and reunite with some of his peers.

Also Read: Boston Blue: Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez reunite in Blue Bloods spinoff.

A source recently told PageSix that Dane “wants to enjoy what he has now because he knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn’t promised.”

More on ALS

In this disease, the nervous system deteriorates rapidly over time and affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. As per Mayo Clinic, patients can slowly lose their ability to walk, breathe and even speak independently.

Also Read: Heartbreaking health update about Euphoria star Eric Dane after ALS diagnosis emerge: ‘It just keeps getting worse’

FAQs:

What is Eric Dane suffering from?

Eric Dane is suffering from ALS.

What is the full form of ALS?

The full form of ALS is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Which character did Eric Danes portray in Grey’s Anatomy?

Eric Dane essayed the role of Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy.