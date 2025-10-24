Jeremy Renner says he's ‘much stronger’ and ‘happier’ 2 years after near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner gave fans a health update recently. Ahead of the premiere of his show, Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, the Avengers star said in an interview with the New York Post that he is now feeling “much stronger, much clearer and happier.” Jeremy Renner attends the Paramount+ premiere of "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 at Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

“Season 3 was the one where I was pretty affected. That was really a year off the incident. Two years off of it, this season, I’m much stronger, much clearer, happier, more awake and attentive. So yeah, we really enjoyed this experience.” Renner said, expressing his happiness about returning to the series. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will stream from October 26 on Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner’s accident

The Hurt Locker actor was injured outside his Nevada residence on New Year’s Day in 2023, when he tried to save his then 27-year-old nephew from getting hit by a snowplow. Renner was crushed by the 14,000-pound machine and sustained major injuries, including 14 broken ribs, a broken and dislocated collar bone, a spinal fracture, a head laceration and a sliced liver.

The extent of the injuries was such that Renner questioned his “ability to be able to do fiction.” He said in the interview that all that he has been through taught him a lot about life, and he is happy to make his comeback. “I don’t know if I’ve gotten any more insight because of what I had been through, but at least I’m happy enough to – and I’m blessed enough to – still continue doing what I love to do,” the Hawkeye actor told the outlet.

When and where to watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 4?

The first episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 is out on Paramount+ at 12 am PT/3 am ET on October 26. The show is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, who are also the brains behind Yellowstone.

The plot is set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, which is involved in the prison business. The show follows the members of the McLusky family, headed by Mike (Jeremy Renner), who mediates between guards, street gangs, prison officials, and policemen.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will pit Renner against The Sopranos star Edie Falco. The actress will essay the role of the prison warden Nina, who goes head-to-head with Mike on different issues.

FAQs:

Is Mayor of Kingstown a crime thriller?

Yes, Mayor of Kingstown is a crime thriller series on Paramount+.

What inspired the Mayor of Kingstown?

The show is inspired by the hometown of the co-creator of the show, Hugh Dillon.

When will the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 be out?

The season 4 premiere will air on October 26, at 12 am PT/3 am ET.