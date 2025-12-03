Theatres turn into ‘mini pet playgrounds’ as dog owners take pups to Zootopia 2 screenings in China

Zootopia 2 has turned out to be a major success in China, where it has set a record for the highest total gross for a Hollywood film since Avengers: Endgame, The Wall Street Journal reported. Amid the massive craze for Disney’s animated comedy drama, dog owners in several cities across the country took their pets to watch the sequel to Zootopia (2016) in theatres. A still from Zootopia 2

Dog owners take pups to Zootopia 2 screenings

Zootopia 2 has already racked up an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales. Most of the collection has come from China, as per IGN.

Dog owners recently took their pups to Zootopia 2 screenings in China to share the joy of the animated film with their beloved pets, The Straits Times reported. It added that the theatres turned “into mini pet playgrounds”.

“Theatres across several cities, such as Chongqing and Shanghai, rolled out special 'bring your pet' sessions, with pets sitting beside their owners like fellow moviegoers,” it wrote on Instagram.

In a video, several pups were seen grooving to the film’s soundtrack. All these cinemas that permitted dogs “even prepared diapers, wipes, and cleaning pads for each seat”. However, dog owners, who watched the film with their pets, were also “required to clean up after the movie”.

Records set by Zootopia 2

Since its release on November 28, Zootopia 2 has set multiple records. Besides the highest global animated opening of all time, it won the crown for the highest global debut of 2025. Currently, the biggest animated non-local opening of all time in China, Zootopia 2 has also become the highest global opening for any animated film in the history of Disney.

Additionally, it has emerged as the biggest global opening for an animated sequel ever and the highest global sequel opening since 2021, as per IGN.

The voice cast for Zootopia 2 includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate.

FAQs:

What is Zootopia 2's global box office collection?

Zootopia 2 has racked up an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales.

Who directed Disney’s Zootopia 2?

Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed Zootopia 2.