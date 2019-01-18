10 best tweets on “Baahubali” MS Dhoni after India’s historic win Down Under

It is celebration time as India beat hosts Australia in the three-match one-day international series. India won the third and final ODI by seven wickets in Melbourne on Friday, clinching their first ever bilateral series win down under. And while Twitter is over the moon celebrating the team and the historic win, it is MS Dhoni who tweeple cannot stop talking about. Dhoni’s match-winning knock has won him all the love of his fans.

It was Dhoni’s 87 not-out and his partnership with Kedar Jadhav in the final ODI that guided India to the historic win against Australia. During his innings, Dhoni also accomplished a huge milestone by completing 1000 ODI runs in Australia. He is the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to do so.

Now Twitter cannot keep calm and tweeple have flooded the micro-blogging site with congratulatory messages, words of praise and even memes on Dhoni-haters. From quirky tweets to likening Dhoni to Baahubali, Twitter is lit with entertaining posts. Here are 10 of the best tweets on Dhoni:

Moral of the story for both teams: If you drop Dhoni, you end up on the losing side. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 18, 2019

I guess, with all the yellow jerseys around, Dhoni & Jadhav felt it was just a simple CSK nets session. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 18, 2019

Underneath that emotionless expression, MSD is having the last laugh #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 18, 2019

MS Dhoni's 10 years challenge



At the end of 2009, his ODI average was 50.82. Right now it is 50.81. It is 0.01 less but we will take it. #10yearchallenge — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2019

Person waking up from coma after 10 years watching Dhoni bat till the end of the match. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/NrXslUTaEJ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2019

Not Finished, still more to come from Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/sNaROBRZT5 — Johns Benny (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2019

* MS Dhoni *



2009: Winning the man of the series award.



2019: Winning the man of the series award.#10yearchallenge — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 18, 2019

