10 best tweets on “Baahubali” MS Dhoni after India’s historic win Down Under

Dhoni’s match-winning knock has won him all the love of his fans

MS Dhoni’s 87 not-out and his partnership with Kedar Jadhav in the final ODI guided India to the historic win against Australia.(AP)

It is celebration time as India beat hosts Australia in the three-match one-day international series. India won the third and final ODI by seven wickets in Melbourne on Friday, clinching their first ever bilateral series win down under. And while Twitter is over the moon celebrating the team and the historic win, it is MS Dhoni who tweeple cannot stop talking about. Dhoni’s match-winning knock has won him all the love of his fans.

It was Dhoni’s 87 not-out and his partnership with Kedar Jadhav in the final ODI that guided India to the historic win against Australia. During his innings, Dhoni also accomplished a huge milestone by completing 1000 ODI runs in Australia. He is the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to do so.

Now Twitter cannot keep calm and tweeple have flooded the micro-blogging site with congratulatory messages, words of praise and even memes on Dhoni-haters. From quirky tweets to likening Dhoni to Baahubali, Twitter is lit with entertaining posts. Here are 10 of the best tweets on Dhoni:

Which of these tweets do you like best?

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:52 IST

