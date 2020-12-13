e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 2,000-year-old coins found in Uttar Pradesh village

2,000-year-old coins found in Uttar Pradesh village

The coins were taken into custody by the administration.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mau, UP
The coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old.
The coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old.(Unsplash)
         

A total of 128 old coins and remains of statues and utensils were recovered by villagers while digging the earth in Mohammadabad Gohna tehsil on Saturday, District Magistrate Amit Kumar Bansal said.

He said the coins appear to be 1500 to 2000 years old.

On being informed by the villagers, all the things were taken into custody by the administration, the DM said.

The archaeological directorate has been informed and the administration has taken control of the area from where these things have been found.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In