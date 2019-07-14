75-year-old Florida man kicks alligator, saves dog

A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog. Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk. He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever.

His dog, named Osi, was on a retractable leash, Ackerman said while talking to Tampa Bay Times. It was around 5:30 a.m in the morning - and dark - when he, along with his dog, made their way towards a pond. Soon, he heard a whimpering sound that caught his attention. He realised that his dog was making the sound as an alligator had latched onto Osi. He quickly started kicking the reptile to save his four-legged furry kid. Eventually, the gator left the dog. None of the animals were injured in this incident.

After his encounter with the reptile, Ackerman called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, reports Tampa Bay Times.

Later, the Florida wildlife officials came to the scene of the incident and trapped the alligator, reports Tampa Bay Times.“I’m chalking it up to good luck,”Ackerman said. “I was worried more about my daughter and how she would feel,” he further added.

