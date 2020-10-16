e-paper
80-year-old man faints while mowing lawn in Florida. Firefighters help him and get the job done

80-year-old man faints while mowing lawn in Florida. Firefighters help him and get the job done

“Heroes helping a hero,” commented a Facebook user.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The rescuers helping out in the lawn.
The rescuers helping out in the lawn. (Facebook/Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)
         

A group of firefighters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida went above the call of duty to help an 80-year-old man. A post shared on Facebook details how they not only treat the man after he fainted but also helped finish his work.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared the post on their Facebook page. “Monday morning Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Station 47 was dispatched to a pass out,” says the post.

When they reached, they discovered that an 80-year-old army veteran had suffered heat exhaustion while working in his yard. The rescue team promptly began to help him.

“They immediately treated the man and cooled him off,” says the post.

However, they went a step ahead to help. “Once his medical emergency was over the crew stepped in and finished cutting his grass!” the post says further.

They also shared a video from the incident in the post:

The share has collected several appreciative reactions from people on Facebook.

“Very nice, Team! You are way more than firefighters! Thank you for all that you do,” wrote an individual. “This is news we like to hear. Thank you,” posted another.

“Wow! What a wonderful and kind thing to do for this man. Thank you,” added a third. “Heroes helping a hero,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this gesture?

