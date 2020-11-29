e-paper
American explorer explains how we get to the deepest part of the ocean. Watch

The video shows Victor Vescovo, a Texan adventurer who is renowned for being the first person to visit the oceans’ deepest points in Guinness World Records 2021.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 13:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“How We Got To The Deepest Part Of The Ocean,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
"How We Got To The Deepest Part Of The Ocean," reads the caption shared alongside the post.
         

The lowest points of the Earth’s oceans are probably as mysterious, if not more so, as the furthermost points of space. If you’re someone who often wonders about what type of plant and life forms lie at the bottom of our oceans, then here is a video that may pique your interest. The fascinating clip starring retired US naval officer and extreme explorer Victor Vescovo shows how we’re able to reach the deepest part of the ocean, which receives no sunlight and endures crushing levels of pressure.

Posted on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records on November 24, this recording is almost 14 minutes long. “How We Got To The Deepest Part Of The Ocean,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Vescovo starts by stating that the first thing one needs is a support vessel which carries everyone and everything down to the bottom. He then goes to explain what ‘landers’, situated at the back deck of the ship, are. “These go down with me to the bottom of the ocean. They act as navigation aids. They have boxes I can put things in, like rocks. I can collect soil samples,” he says.

Vescovo further states that each lander has its own ‘personality’. Check out who is the whimsical one and who is the bad boy of the group by watching the video:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has nearly 49,000 views and over 2,200 likes.

Here is what people had to say about the informative and intriguing clip. One person said, “Incredible”.

Another individual wrote, “This is amazing. The Guinness world record is so amazing. I am always amazed to see the many rare things or talents around the world”.

Vescovo has conducted six more dives since the filming of this video. The data collected by him and his team has been scrutinized by independent expert hydrographers to reveal that the ‘bottom of the earth’ could be further down than previously assumed. The average depth recorded from the 2020 dive series is 10,934 m or 35,872 ft, give or take 3 m or 6 m.

What are your thoughts on the share?

