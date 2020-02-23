Amritsar man designs ‘Namaste Trump’ kites for Donald Trump’s India visit

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:36 IST

As India gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on his maiden official visit to India, an Amritsar-based kite maker has designed special kites to welcome Trump.

“As US President Donald Trump will be visiting India, so I have made some kites to welcome him. There are kites with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. I have written some welcome messages on them,” Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker told ANI.

Trump, along with his family, is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25, his first official visit to this country.

Kanojia hopes the visit strengthens the relationship between both the countries.

“On some kites, I have written ‘Namaste Trump’. I hope the visit strengthens the relationship between the countries. This visit will definitely have an impact on India. I want to welcome the President through these kites,” he added.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is scheduled to be held at Motera Stadium on February 24.

Trump will depart for India from the Joint Base in Maryland today evening.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.