e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Amritsar man designs ‘Namaste Trump’ kites for Donald Trump’s India visit

Amritsar man designs ‘Namaste Trump’ kites for Donald Trump’s India visit

“On some kites, I have written ‘Namaste Trump’. I hope the visit strengthens the relationship between the countries. This visit will definitely have an impact on India,” Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker told ANI.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amritsar, Punjab
Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker has designed special kites to welcome Trump.
Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker has designed special kites to welcome Trump. (ANI)
         

As India gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on his maiden official visit to India, an Amritsar-based kite maker has designed special kites to welcome Trump.

“As US President Donald Trump will be visiting India, so I have made some kites to welcome him. There are kites with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. I have written some welcome messages on them,” Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker told ANI.

Trump, along with his family, is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25, his first official visit to this country.

Kanojia hopes the visit strengthens the relationship between both the countries.

“On some kites, I have written ‘Namaste Trump’. I hope the visit strengthens the relationship between the countries. This visit will definitely have an impact on India. I want to welcome the President through these kites,” he added.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is scheduled to be held at Motera Stadium on February 24.

Trump will depart for India from the Joint Base in Maryland today evening.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.

tags
top news
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news