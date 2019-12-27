Anand Mahindra tweets about benefits of mobile phones with heartening video. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:24 IST

Many of us complain about how dependent we are on our phones and all the time we spend using the devices. Well, this video, shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, highlights just how useful these devices can be. In a tweet posted earlier today, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a video that shows a differently abled man using sign-language to communicate with someone over video chat. Mahindra’s tweet and the video itself has tugged on the heartstrings of many.

“We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world… It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us,” Mahindra posted.

Shared some three hours ago, the video has won a ton of love from people on Twitter. Since being shared, the clip has collected over 9,300 likes and more than 1,600 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Really amazing, and VC facility is a blessings for those who are unable to speak. This is power of technology,” says a Twitter user. “Yes sir, positive side of technology,” says another. “Ah such a nice video it really made my day,” says a third.

