Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Year-Ender 2019: ‘Road roller massage’ to ‘Khatiya-vator’, Anand Mahindra’s tweets that left people in splits

These tweets by Anand Mahindra sparked hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Dec 23, 2019

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With over 7 million followers, Mahindra’s posts often strike the right chord with people.
Anand Mahindra, the business tycoon, often dishes out tweets which make people laugh out loud. If you’re an active user of the micro-blogging site, there’s a high chance that you’ve come across his posts.

With over 7 million followers, Mahindra’s posts often strike the right chord with people. 2019 was the same where he tweeted different tongue-in-cheek posts that sparked hilarious reactions.

‘Road roller massage’

In June, Anand Mahindra shared an image of a road roller. It’s the placement of a flyer on one of the wheels of the vehicle which turned this unassuming picture into a hilarious one.

‘Khatiya-vator’ story

Mahindra, in May, shared a video which perfectly captures the meaning of the term ‘jugaad’. Expectedly, the video - which is equal parts funny and interesting – captured people’s attention. The video shows a khatiya (cot) attached to a construction vehicle being moved around farmland.

Caption competition

Every now and then, Anand Mahindra also invites people to take part in caption competition. Earlier in September, he shared a similar post and asked tweeple to share captions to describe the image. And, people obliged. They evoked their creativity and dropped all sorts of funny comments on the post.

Dancing kid

Though more amusing than funny, this is one such tweet by Anand Mahindra which left many people happy. Shared on August, the video shows a kid dancing to the alarm of a bike.

Scorpio car’s pronunciation

Earlier in July, the business mogul shared a TikTok video on Scorpio car’s ‘teaching abilities’. Clubbed with his witty caption, the post left people laughing out loud.

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud?

