Year-Ender 2019: ‘Road roller massage’ to ‘Khatiya-vator’, Anand Mahindra’s tweets that left people in splits

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:41 IST

Anand Mahindra, the business tycoon, often dishes out tweets which make people laugh out loud. If you’re an active user of the micro-blogging site, there’s a high chance that you’ve come across his posts.

With over 7 million followers, Mahindra’s posts often strike the right chord with people. 2019 was the same where he tweeted different tongue-in-cheek posts that sparked hilarious reactions.

‘Road roller massage’

In June, Anand Mahindra shared an image of a road roller. It’s the placement of a flyer on one of the wheels of the vehicle which turned this unassuming picture into a hilarious one.

Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019

‘Khatiya-vator’ story

Mahindra, in May, shared a video which perfectly captures the meaning of the term ‘jugaad’. Expectedly, the video - which is equal parts funny and interesting – captured people’s attention. The video shows a khatiya (cot) attached to a construction vehicle being moved around farmland.

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

Caption competition

Every now and then, Anand Mahindra also invites people to take part in caption competition. Earlier in September, he shared a similar post and asked tweeple to share captions to describe the image. And, people obliged. They evoked their creativity and dropped all sorts of funny comments on the post.

It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. pic.twitter.com/udtG5YAVVa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019

Dancing kid

Though more amusing than funny, this is one such tweet by Anand Mahindra which left many people happy. Shared on August, the video shows a kid dancing to the alarm of a bike.

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun... pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

Scorpio car’s pronunciation

Earlier in July, the business mogul shared a TikTok video on Scorpio car’s ‘teaching abilities’. Clubbed with his witty caption, the post left people laughing out loud.

I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh... pic.twitter.com/WCkDtzqCli — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2019

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud?