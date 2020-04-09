e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra tweets about why banana leaves are used as plates at their canteens

Anand Mahindra tweets about why banana leaves are used as plates at their canteens

In a tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has mentioned how their canteens have now replaced plates with banana leaves.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:03 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the images tweeted by Anand Mahindra.
One of the images tweeted by Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra has given his Twitter followers yet another reason to love and praise him. The business tycoon, who enjoys a 7.6 million-user following on Twitter, is known for sharing some quirky, inspiring and motivating content. He’s also famous for his #WhatsAppWonderbox tweets and often replies to his followers who reach out to him. His recent tweet, however, has tweeple showering him with appreciation for a wonderful initiative.

In a tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has mentioned how their canteens have now replaced plates with banana leaves.

“A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce,” he tweeted. Lo and behold, the idea has been executed.

Shared less than an hour ago, the tweet has already won applause from many on Twitter. The post has collected over 10,000 likes and more than 1,800 retweets - and very much counting.

People are praising this initiative on Twitter.

“I haven’t seen too many philanthropist businessmen. Good to have people like you in our nation,” says a Twitter user. “Wow! This is really nice. All should think of such innovative ideas to keep small businesses alive,” says another. “Eco friendly and also good to eat in banana leaves for health and sustainability,” says a third. “Great gesture sir. You’re real entrepreneur,” says another.

In September last year, Anand Mahindra was applauded for changing plastic bottles to “re-fillable” bottles in all the boardrooms of his organization. He had been prompted by a Twitter user to make the change and Mahindra promised to bring about the change and fulfilled it.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s confession about his WFH attire leaves tweeple in splits

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news