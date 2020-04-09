Anand Mahindra tweets about why banana leaves are used as plates at their canteens

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:03 IST

Anand Mahindra has given his Twitter followers yet another reason to love and praise him. The business tycoon, who enjoys a 7.6 million-user following on Twitter, is known for sharing some quirky, inspiring and motivating content. He’s also famous for his #WhatsAppWonderbox tweets and often replies to his followers who reach out to him. His recent tweet, however, has tweeple showering him with appreciation for a wonderful initiative.

In a tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has mentioned how their canteens have now replaced plates with banana leaves.

“A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce,” he tweeted. Lo and behold, the idea has been executed.

A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ouUx7xfMdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2020

Shared less than an hour ago, the tweet has already won applause from many on Twitter. The post has collected over 10,000 likes and more than 1,800 retweets - and very much counting.

People are praising this initiative on Twitter.

“I haven’t seen too many philanthropist businessmen. Good to have people like you in our nation,” says a Twitter user. “Wow! This is really nice. All should think of such innovative ideas to keep small businesses alive,” says another. “Eco friendly and also good to eat in banana leaves for health and sustainability,” says a third. “Great gesture sir. You’re real entrepreneur,” says another.

In September last year, Anand Mahindra was applauded for changing plastic bottles to “re-fillable” bottles in all the boardrooms of his organization. He had been prompted by a Twitter user to make the change and Mahindra promised to bring about the change and fulfilled it.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s confession about his WFH attire leaves tweeple in splits