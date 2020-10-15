e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Anand Van’, Uttarakhand’s first urban forest set to open this Navaratri

‘Anand Van’, Uttarakhand’s first urban forest set to open this Navaratri

Anand Van, which has cycling and walking tracks, has been developed to reduce the severe levels of air pollution in the region.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Anand Van is spread on 50 hectares of land.
Anand Van is spread on 50 hectares of land. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Anand Van, an urban forest that has been developed here in the Jhajra Forest Range Complex, will be opened to the public on October 17, the first day of Navaratri this year.

The forest has been developed to reduce the severe levels of air pollution in the region. It will provide detailed information regarding the fauna and flora of the state. Developed in three years at a cost of Rs 43 lakhs, Anand Van is spread on 50 hectares of land.

While speaking to ANI, Sadhna Jairaj, the creator cum designer of Anand Van said that the urban forest will give a platform to people to come and experience the beauty of nature.

“In Anand Van, we have developed cycling and walking tracks. This area was approachable to all and hence we developed this urban forest. We have groomed nature and people can come here and experience its serene beauty,” she said.

“We have created a tree hut here with the help of a local carpenter. We used organic products to add glow to the beauty of the Anand Van. I urge all people to come here and experience the nature,” she added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Anand Van has been developed on the lines of the Central government’s concept of city forest.

“It is a nature park and it is beautifully designed. I am hopeful that people will have a good experience in the forest,” he said.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: M Ashwin strikes again, clears Sundar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: M Ashwin strikes again, clears Sundar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In