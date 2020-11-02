e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh

Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh

The surgery was performed by a team of three doctors including a Lt Colonel, a Major and a Captain on a soldier.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Leh
Despite the adversities faced by the doctors in performing the surgery, the operation was successful and the patient is stable now.
Despite the adversities faced by the doctors in performing the surgery, the operation was successful and the patient is stable now.(ANI)
         

Amid the deployment of Indian troops in harsh winters to counter China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army doctors achieved a major feat at an altitude of 16,000 feet as they successfully removed an appendix of a soldier in a dug-in at a forward surgical centre in Eastern Ladakh.

The surgery was performed by a team of three doctors including a Lt Colonel, a Major and a Captain on a soldier, who could not be evacuated by chopper due to the weather conditions.

“The surgical team from the field hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the appendix at freezing temperatures at a height of 16,000 feet in a dug-in at a Forward Surgical Centre (FSC) in extreme conditions,” Army sources confirmed.

Despite the adversities faced by the doctors in performing the surgery, the operation was successful and the patient is stable now, they informed.

The surgery was conducted on October 28.

The sources said this is one of the few such successful surgeries conducted by the Army doctors in the forward areas as the Indian Army’s field hospitals are fully functional and are performing specialised treatment for extreme winter-related issues faced by troops deployed in the icy conditions along the LAC.

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has made several trips to the forward locations to ensure that the troops are provided with proper clothing and habitation for fighting the winters as they are already engaged in conflict with the Chinese.

Indian Army has an edge over the enemy in the winter as Indian troops have been deployed in harsh winter conditions in the past too in Siachen and adjoining Kargil-Drass sector.

tags
top news
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal
Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In