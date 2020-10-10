e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

Reddit gave a shout out to the artist Keegan Hall who created the photograph-like sketch of Michael Jorda. It took him nearly 250 hours to complete the artwork.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artist creating Michael Jordan’s sketch.
The image shows the artist creating Michael Jordan’s sketch. (Instagram/@Keegan Hall )
         

A video of an artist named Keegan Hall drawing a picture of the basketball legend Michael Jordan using nothing but pencils has now left people in awe. The final result of Hall’s creation at first glance (or second, or third) looks like a black and white photograph. People cannot stop expressing their wonder and praising the creator for creating such a surreal sketch.

Hall shared the video of his creation on Instagram. He also shared an image of the final result on Reddit. Hall also got a shout out from Reddit itself on their official Instagram profile.

“Nope, this is not a black and white photo of Michael Jordan. It’s a pencil drawing that took u/keeganhall (@keegan.hall) over 250 hours to complete. I don’t understand what it’s like to have this level of talent and dedication, but can definitely respect it,” they wrote.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Hall mentioned that his creation is called “Taking Flight.” He further added that it’s the longest video he has ever made.

Take a look at the clip to see why the video and the final result have won people over:

People shared an overwhelmingly positive response on all the posts. While some couldn’t stop praising Hall, others wondered about his amazing skills.

“You, sir, are insanely talented,” wrote an Instagram user. And, we do agree. “This. Is. Unreal. God-given talent!!” expressed another. “Out of this world stuff brother! Awesome!” praised a third. “Am I trippin or did you not even use your eraser once?” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video and Hall’s creation?

Also Read | Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how

tags
top news
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In