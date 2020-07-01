e-paper
Baby elephant bravely shoos away birds in a wobbly run, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Just like a human kid, the adorable baby elephant will give you an aww-worthy moment.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:36 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The baby elephant chased the birds in a playful manner.
The baby elephant chased the birds in a playful manner.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Elephants easily qualify as some of the most majestic creatures of the animal kingdom. But baby elephants easily fall under the goofy category. Videos of baby elephants splashing around while taking a bath or just playing around are among Internet’s favourites. Adding to the adorable collection is a video of a baby elephant that may just make your day.

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a cheerful little jumbo running around and bravely chasing some white birds. The happy little mammal, with its huge dorky ears and playful nature, is not quite different from human toddlers.

“Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute. This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the cute video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered 5,400 views. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one and described how its playful nature was much similar to that of a human child.

What do you think of this cutie?

