e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Biker dog Bogie delights fans as he cruises down Philippine highways

Biker dog Bogie delights fans as he cruises down Philippine highways

Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Imus, Philippines
Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, wearing shades and a helmet sits on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.
Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, wearing shades and a helmet sits on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.(REUTERS)
         

With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his ears can stick out, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn him a place in any motorcycle gang.

The 11-year-old crossbreed from the Philippines takes daily motorcycle rides with his owner Gilbert Delos Reyes, balanced perfectly with his hind legs on the edge of the seat and paws straddling the handlebars. Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.
Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

“The first thing I taught him when he was around four months old was how to ride a motorcycle. I would carry him whenever I rode,” said Reyes, who owns a motorcycle shop in Cavite province outside the capital Manila.

“One day, he just started following me every time I left the house. As soon as I started the engine, he would get excited and jump on the bike.”

Bogie is also good for business, helping to lure customers eager to take pictures with him to Reyes’ shop, and doling out pawshakes as well.

Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes rides with his pet dog Bogie, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.
Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes rides with his pet dog Bogie, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

He has even proven himself useful as a guard dog, once chasing after thieves who tried to steal his owner’s gold necklace at an intersection.

Reyes purchased Bogie when he was just a month old for 100 pesos ($2), but says the dog has been a lucky charm, and is priceless.

“I think of Bogie as a son. He’s been with me for 11 years and is a big part of my life,” said Reyes.

Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.
Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

“We’ve had so many adventures and been to many places together, I don’t think I can ever replace him.”

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Farmers March LIVE updates: Delhi chalo protests against three farm laws today
Farmers March LIVE updates: Delhi chalo protests against three farm laws today
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
LIVE: 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 9,351,109
LIVE: 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 9,351,109
Iran accuses Israel, US in assassination of nuclear scientist
Iran accuses Israel, US in assassination of nuclear scientist
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In