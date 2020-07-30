Blue the doggo needs to be tucked into bed, the smile that follows will shoo your mid-week blues

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:17 IST

Ears flopped, bellies and feet up – sleeping doggos are probably one of the goofiest and cutest things to look at. With the Internet giving us a steady supply of such doggos, a ‘professional’ dog rating site on Twitter has dished out a rather cute example of a sleeping doggo. Chances are that Blue the doggo’s smile while sleeping will melt your heart into a puddle.

The tweet accompanied with two pictures of Blue has been posted by We Rate Dogs. The first photo shows Blue sleeping soundly on a couch. The second photo shows the pooch tucked in the couch with a cozy blanket. In both the photos, Blue’s smile is the thing that makes the post a happy and wholesome one.

“This is Blue. She likes to sleep on the couch and every night she politely requests to be tucked in. 14/10 sweet dreams cutie,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

This is Blue. She likes to sleep on the couch and every night she politely requests to be tucked in. 14/10 sweet dreams cutie pic.twitter.com/iopSdzm1tT — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 29, 2020

Posted on July 29, the adorable doggo has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and tons of love and hugs from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the pooch’s happy smile while sleeping, others dropped pictures of their furry friends in goofy sleeping positions.

One individual pointed this out

She’s smiling in her sleep 🥺 it’s what she deserves pic.twitter.com/hpuiBKP8oF — 🌸 (@captainvirtue) July 29, 2020

To which the dog rating page replied with

it’s just so 🥺🥺🥺 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 29, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Miles can only fall asleep on a human pic.twitter.com/dnW1fLDgTX — Tfloww (@Tfloww2) July 29, 2020

Dog sleeps rule. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RalgT9SaTv — Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) July 29, 2020

Tate would like to know if he's cute while he sleeps too pic.twitter.com/GbNYK5FRDr — 1flym (@1flym) July 29, 2020

Dogs with blankets are the BEST. This is our old boy Angus. He has his own pillow and blanket and sleeps in the middle of the bed between us 🐶💖. pic.twitter.com/W64XZQv0US — VRforNW (@ImprovedLifeNW) July 29, 2020

What do you think of this cute post?