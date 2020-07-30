e-paper
Blue the doggo needs to be tucked into bed, the smile that follows will shoo your mid-week blues

Blue the doggo needs to be tucked into bed, the smile that follows will shoo your mid-week blues

Chances are that Blue the doggo’s smile while sleeping will melt your heart into a puddle.

Jul 30, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Blue’s smile is the thing that makes the post a happy and wholesome one.
Blue’s smile is the thing that makes the post a happy and wholesome one.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

Ears flopped, bellies and feet up – sleeping doggos are probably one of the goofiest and cutest things to look at. With the Internet giving us a steady supply of such doggos, a ‘professional’ dog rating site on Twitter has dished out a rather cute example of a sleeping doggo. Chances are that Blue the doggo’s smile while sleeping will melt your heart into a puddle.

The tweet accompanied with two pictures of Blue has been posted by We Rate Dogs. The first photo shows Blue sleeping soundly on a couch. The second photo shows the pooch tucked in the couch with a cozy blanket. In both the photos, Blue’s smile is the thing that makes the post a happy and wholesome one.

“This is Blue. She likes to sleep on the couch and every night she politely requests to be tucked in. 14/10 sweet dreams cutie,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on July 29, the adorable doggo has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and tons of love and hugs from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the pooch’s happy smile while sleeping, others dropped pictures of their furry friends in goofy sleeping positions.

One individual pointed this out

To which the dog rating page replied with

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this cute post?

