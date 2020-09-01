‘Break Nariyal not rules,’ says Pune Police’s advisory post. Seen it yet?

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:00 IST

Pune Police is known to use relevant trends and events to create witty advisory posts that convey essential information to netizens. And their new share, regarding Ganesha Visarjan rules, is no different.

This photograph was shared on Pune Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 1. “Let us break the ‘nariyal’ and resolve to make Pune a healthier city as we bid Bappa a safe farewell,” reads the text shared alongside the image. The picture was shared with the hashtag #FollowVisarjanRules.

The snapshot shows a cracked nariyal (coconut). “This Visarjan, break ‘nariyal’ not rules,” says the text placed over the broken coconut.

Check out the witty advisory post here:

Let us break the 'nariyal' and resolve to make Pune a healthier city as we bid Bappa a safe farewell.#FollowVisarjanRules pic.twitter.com/qRw9CwvT9Q — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 1, 2020

This share has received a lot of appreciation from netizens. On Instagram, it currently has over 200 likes. The post has similarly garnered over 150 likes and many supportive comments on Twitter.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. “Good one,” commented somebody on the micro-blogging platform.

One person said, “Nice”. An Instagram user also left several folded hand emojis under the image posted on the photo and video sharing platform.

Pune Police’s social media handles often feature impressive graphics, such as this one, that communicate vital information regarding citizens’ safety. For instance, on August 30, they shared a flow chart which advised individuals to wear masks when they step out of the house for essential trips.

What are your thoughts on the share?

