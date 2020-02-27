‘Breath of fresh air,’ says Anand Mahindra about kid who amused Melania Trump, Internet with bhangra

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:02 IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a delightful video of a little boy who broke the internet with his incredible dance moves while watching a performance for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school on Tuesday.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the business tycoon wrote, “In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child’s unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn’t give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!”

In the shared clip, Melania Trump can be seen watching a dance performance by the students at the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. While the students were performing a dance routine on stage, one student, named Gaganjit, broke into an impromptu jig in the audience, much to the amusement of Melania Trump.

While her security apparatus went into a tizzy, Melania Trump enjoyed the impromptu performance thoroughly. As the cameras caught Gaganjit dancing, the First Lady could be seen laughing and clapping for him.

In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child’s unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn’t give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle! pic.twitter.com/xF0OmSPwyC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. “Chotta Sardar took the entire limelight, he is the star of event...burrrraaaaaaaaahh,” wrote a Twitter user. Another wrote, “At last this video brought some smile on face. Paaji tusi cha gaye.”

“A lesson for the so called grown ups... live life child like,” commented a third. “Some perfections can only be inherited. Bhangra in blood. Every move he is doing is an epitome of perfection. This little sardar just stole my heart... God bless,” remarked a fourth.