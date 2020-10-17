Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:43 IST

Are you someone who has a huge collection of personal care products including but not restricted to body wash, shampoo, hair conditioner, face wash, body butter, lotion and many more? And have you ever met someone who finds it too confusing to figure out which bottle contain what and the purpose it’s used for? If your answer is yes, you may find this tweet highly relatable.

A woman has shared a tweet on one such experience and it’s collecting quite a few reactions. “My brother came to me and said, ‘Naya body wash kya mast hai.’ Pagal insaan mere shampoo se naha liya, (my brother came and said the new body wash is quite amazing. He took a bath with my shampoo),” says the tweet.

My brother came to me and said "Naya body wash kya mast hai"

Pagal Insaan mere shampoo se naha liya 😭😭😭😭 — Anusshka (@anshukaaa) October 14, 2020

He later also suggested a sort of barter:

Bhai 😂😂 abb muje bol raha hai tu mere body wash se Baal dho lena — Anusshka (@anshukaaa) October 14, 2020

The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. From reacting to the tweet to sharing their own similar experiences, tweeple posted several comments.

“My brother did the same with my conditioner,” commented a Twitter user.

My daughter used once’s my shampoo to cream herself 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣and said you have wird cream when I asked which one did you use ! Came out to know it was shampoo ran back to shower again 😍 — Samina Rai (@2031Rose) October 15, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 my brother said somewhat similar thing to me 'naye bodywash ki scent achi hai lekin jhaag nahi aaya'. He bathed with conditioner. — Afifa Shamim (@afifashamim_) October 14, 2020

What do you think about the tweet? Did you find it relatable? Do you have any such incidents to share?