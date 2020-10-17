e-paper
Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences

“My brother did the same with my conditioner,” commented a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. (representational image)
The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

Are you someone who has a huge collection of personal care products including but not restricted to body wash, shampoo, hair conditioner, face wash, body butter, lotion and many more? And have you ever met someone who finds it too confusing to figure out which bottle contain what and the purpose it’s used for? If your answer is yes, you may find this tweet highly relatable.

A woman has shared a tweet on one such experience and it’s collecting quite a few reactions. “My brother came to me and said, ‘Naya body wash kya mast hai.’ Pagal insaan mere shampoo se naha liya, (my brother came and said the new body wash is quite amazing. He took a bath with my shampoo),” says the tweet.

He later also suggested a sort of barter:

The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. From reacting to the tweet to sharing their own similar experiences, tweeple posted several comments.

“My brother did the same with my conditioner,” commented a Twitter user.

What do you think about the tweet? Did you find it relatable? Do you have any such incidents to share?

