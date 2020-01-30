Can you find the lizard hiding in this picture? It’s tougher than you think

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:43 IST

Lizards leave many feeling scared or squeamish. In fact, a popular meme shared by people who don’t like lizards is ‘what’s worse than finding a lizard in your room is losing a lizard in your room.’ But for this challenge, hardly anyone would mind looking for a lizard because it’s like a little puzzle. Every now and then, people on the Internet ask their fellow netizens to find something as part of a puzzle or optical illusion. This picture on Twitter is no different.

Twitter user Earyn McGee often shares tweets in which she asks her followers to find the lizard hiding in them. Her latest tweet is the same. “This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard,” she posted on Twitter.

So are you up to the task? Can you find the lizard hiding in plain sight?

This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You’ll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

The post, not surprisingly, has collected quite a few reactions and guesses with the hashtag #foundthatlizard.

“I really love this game every time it pops up on my timeline,” says a Twitter user. “That was tough but I #foundthatlizard,” says another. “Very impressive camouflage!” says a third.

#FoundThatLizard 🦎 And it just hit me that these photos would make amazingly difficult 🧩 — Sarah Deters (@Sarahdeters) January 30, 2020

I think I'm getting the hang of this. #FoundThatLizard pic.twitter.com/zlenxCRyOQ — Janet Hill (@Saskajanet) January 30, 2020

Didn’t manage to find the lizard? Here’s where it’s (not) hiding.

Hey everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard 🦎



PSA: There will not be a challenge next week as I’ll be in the middle of my written comprehensive exams. We’ll be back the week after next! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

