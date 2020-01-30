e-paper
Can you find the lizard hiding in this picture? It's tougher than you think

Can you find the lizard hiding in this picture? It’s tougher than you think

Are you up to the task?

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user Earyn McGee has asked her followers to find the lizard hiding in this picture.
Twitter user Earyn McGee has asked her followers to find the lizard hiding in this picture.
         

Lizards leave many feeling scared or squeamish. In fact, a popular meme shared by people who don’t like lizards is ‘what’s worse than finding a lizard in your room is losing a lizard in your room.’ But for this challenge, hardly anyone would mind looking for a lizard because it’s like a little puzzle. Every now and then, people on the Internet ask their fellow netizens to find something as part of a puzzle or optical illusion. This picture on Twitter is no different.

Twitter user Earyn McGee often shares tweets in which she asks her followers to find the lizard hiding in them. Her latest tweet is the same. “This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard,” she posted on Twitter.

So are you up to the task? Can you find the lizard hiding in plain sight?

The post, not surprisingly, has collected quite a few reactions and guesses with the hashtag #foundthatlizard.

“I really love this game every time it pops up on my timeline,” says a Twitter user. “That was tough but I #foundthatlizard,” says another. “Very impressive camouflage!” says a third.

Didn’t manage to find the lizard? Here’s where it’s (not) hiding.

 Just weeks ago, a picture of a cat hiding in plain sight in a kitchen left many on Reddit confused.

