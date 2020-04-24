e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Can you identify the monument? Correct answer wins this prize from Delhi Police

Can you identify the monument? Correct answer wins this prize from Delhi Police

“Can you correctly identify this monument?” Delhi Police tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Can you guess the monument shown in the image?
Can you guess the monument shown in the image?(Twitter/@DelhiPolice)
         

India is filled with several beautiful and culturally rich heritage sites which are simply marvellous. These places tell tales of the past. Delhi Police recently shared an image of one such monument on Twitter and asked people to identify it. Not just that, they also offered a prize for those who can identify the beautiful place correctly – a retweet from the department’s account.

“Can you correctly identify this monument? Right answer wins a retweet from,” Delhi Police tweeted using the hashtags #DilKiPolice and #DilKashDeldi.

Since being shared about an hour ago, the tweet has prompted several responses from people who are trying to guess the correct name of the place. From Red Fort to Delhi Zoo to Tughlakabad Fort, people came up with all sorts of answers. A Twitter user even wrote that the place is Taj Mahal. However, most people stayed with the answer Purana Qila.

A Twitter user even explained his choice and wrote, “I can see boundary wall with lake, a river in far background probably its Yamuna, Qila-i-Kuhna (mosque inside Purana Qila) in the centre if it is what I expect it to be, Sher mandal (a building inside inside Purana Qila), and of course I can see love blooming behind trees which definitely makes it - Old Fort of Delhi.” He asked “Am I right?” and ended the tweet.

Though Delhi Police is yet to give an answer, which place do you think it is?

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities between April 26-29
Live: Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities between April 26-29
‘Stop wasteful expenditure like bullet trains, focus on Covid-19’: Congress to Centre
‘Stop wasteful expenditure like bullet trains, focus on Covid-19’: Congress to Centre
‘Indians mentally immune to Covid-19’: Chinese expert tells students
‘Indians mentally immune to Covid-19’: Chinese expert tells students
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Facebook data of over 267 million users leaked on Dark Web: Report
Facebook data of over 267 million users leaked on Dark Web: Report
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news