Can you identify the monument? Correct answer wins this prize from Delhi Police

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:38 IST

India is filled with several beautiful and culturally rich heritage sites which are simply marvellous. These places tell tales of the past. Delhi Police recently shared an image of one such monument on Twitter and asked people to identify it. Not just that, they also offered a prize for those who can identify the beautiful place correctly – a retweet from the department’s account.

“Can you correctly identify this monument? Right answer wins a retweet from,” Delhi Police tweeted using the hashtags #DilKiPolice and #DilKashDeldi.

Can you correctly identify this monument? Right answer wins a retweet from #DilKiPolice#DilkashDelhi pic.twitter.com/DIegZNdOsa — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 24, 2020

Since being shared about an hour ago, the tweet has prompted several responses from people who are trying to guess the correct name of the place. From Red Fort to Delhi Zoo to Tughlakabad Fort, people came up with all sorts of answers. A Twitter user even wrote that the place is Taj Mahal. However, most people stayed with the answer Purana Qila.

A Twitter user even explained his choice and wrote, “I can see boundary wall with lake, a river in far background probably its Yamuna, Qila-i-Kuhna (mosque inside Purana Qila) in the centre if it is what I expect it to be, Sher mandal (a building inside inside Purana Qila), and of course I can see love blooming behind trees which definitely makes it - Old Fort of Delhi.” He asked “Am I right?” and ended the tweet.

Though Delhi Police is yet to give an answer, which place do you think it is?