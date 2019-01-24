Care to buy some used tissues? This company is selling them for Rs 5700

You know that irritating moment when you’re in the market to buy some used tissues and they aren’t any? No? Because why would anyone want someone’s used tissue paper and pay good money to buy it? Well, turns out there is a reason why one may - or so this company will have you believe. The company is selling used tissue papers online for $79.99 (approximately Rs 5700). And guess what? They’re sold out at the moment.

The company, born in Copenhagen, is called Vaev and believes “that when flu season comes around, you should be able to get sick on your terms.”

Their website further states, “We’re not about chemicals or prescription drugs here at Vaev. We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills.”

According to the website, each tissue is “specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system.”

The idea behind the product is that one can simply choose when they wish to fall sick.

Oliver Niessen, the 34-year-old founder of the company, told Time that the company has recruited 10 sneezers. “A sick person sneezes into a batch of our tissues, and then we put them in our packaging, and that’s how they work,” he said. “We just send it through the mail,” he added.

However, not everyone is convinced the tissues will work as promised. “There are more than 200 types of rhinoviruses, so you’re going to have to shove about 200 tissues up your nose each time to get a different one,” Charles Gerba, professor of microbiology and environmental sciences at the University of Arizona told Time.

The product has created quite a stir on Twitter.

@VaevTissue Just heard about your product, and I'm curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use? I imagine it's not like a pair of underwear, where once it's opened, it can't be returned for hygienic reasons. — Littil Avindar (@LittilAvindar) January 24, 2019

Vaev who do you think you are? $80 for used tissues that I have to stuff up my nose so I don’t get sick. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ I’ll stick with brand new Kleenex. 🤧 #GoodDayDC — dvmo (@Damo_Seayn3D) January 23, 2019

#BeatTheColdBy purchasing used tissues! $80 but I’ll sell ya mine for $40 pic.twitter.com/6PCqKZH7sD — J-Town Dadio (@J_TownDadio) January 23, 2019

This morning I heard people (them) are taking used tissue to head off a flu or cold. USED TISSUES FROM OTHER PEOPLE. But y’all go ahead and be free thinkers. pic.twitter.com/FwbHSqjLt5 — N. (@HoneyBadger10) January 23, 2019

What do you think of these tissues?

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:54 IST