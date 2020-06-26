e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat does the most cat thing and gets startled by unassuming foot movement. Watch

Cat does the most cat thing and gets startled by unassuming foot movement. Watch

Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head? This kitty may prompt that thought.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a grey-and-black furred feline standing on its hind legs.
The image shows a grey-and-black furred feline standing on its hind legs. (Reddit/@Peterawrr)
         

Felines are multifaceted beings who hold the ability to be dominant, derpy and delightful, all at once. A clip that depicts one being all of the above simultaneously is bound to capture netizens attention. Thus, we aren’t surprised at the amount of love this video is receiving on the subreddit ‘startled cats’.

Shared on June 25, the post has been shared with a caption reading, “I moved my foot”.

The recording shows a grey-and-black furred feline standing on its hind legs. Two of the cat’s paws are placed atop a blue couch. A hooman seems to be laying on the sofa. The pet parent makes the slightest of movements. This seems to be all the instigation the kitty needed to go flying backwards. When we say flying, we mean... why don’t you just check out the clip for yourself to decipher what we really mean.

Click To Expand

This post currently has over 11,000 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “He’s like ‘oh no, it moves!’” trying to guess the feline’s perspective. Another individual wrote, “His foot. His foot!” while doing the same.

“That backwards walk tho,” read one comment. To this, another Redditor responded with, “Hahahaha! Like a scared little meerkat”. The resemblance is truly uncanny. The comparisons to other animals continued with somebody else writing, “I love him, he’s a little grey tiger”.

What are your thoughts on this startled kitty?

Also Read | Cat goes on a hike, gets startled by hoomans stepping on a stick. Watch

tags
top news
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In