Cat keeps trying to catch its toy’s shadow, is left ‘purrplexed’ with result. Watch

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:40 IST

“Paw, why are you betraying me?” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside this almost three-minute-long recording. And if the title is anything to go by, then one thing is certain, i.e. this recording is positively hilarious.

Posted on the YouTube channel of a brown tabby cat named Windsor, this clip features him and his adopted feline brother Pekoe. However, the real star of the film may be Pekoe.

Are you wondering why that maybe? It is because the clip is truly the story of Pekoe and a vanishing ‘toy’. Well, not a toy but the shadow of the toy, to be exact. However, it seems like Pekoe doesn’t realise the difference. Nonetheless, the kitties derpy actions are what make the clip all the more hilarious to watch.

Check out tangerine-and-white furred Pekoe and its misadventures with the shadow it keeps trying to catch with its paw. Be sure to read the text that keeps appearing at the bottom of the screen, spelling out Pekoe’s ‘thoughts’. It only adds to the whole viewing experience.

If you’re left chuckling after watching this recording, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has accumulated almost 3,000 views and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what YouTube users had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s so cute seeing kitty try to catch the shadow of the toy”.

Another individual wrote, “Haha Pekoe that’s a shadow you’re trying to catch. Windsor is way too smart for this and leaves the scene”. “It’s so funny,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

