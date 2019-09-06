Advertisement
Sep 06, 2019
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: People wait for soft landing, tweet about ‘India making history’

People, from different corners of the country, are dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter. The hashtags #Chandrayaan2 and #IndiaMakesHistory are also trending on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A successful landing of
A successful landing of (HT File Photo)
         

India’s ambitious lunar mission - Chandrayaan 2 – is scheduled to attempt a soft landing on moon near its south pole at 1:43 am on Saturday. With lots of expectations, Indians are eagerly waiting for the powered decent.

A successful landing would mean a historical moment for the nation. It’s because, if Chandrayaan 2 successfully touches moon’s surface, then India will become the fourth nation to achieve it after Russia, the US and China.

People, from different corners of the country, are dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter. In fact, the hashtags #Chandrayaan2 and #IndiaMakesHistory are also trending on Twitter.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar and A.R.Rahman too tweeted about Chandrayaan 2:

Here are some of the tweets doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site. Have a look:

Ahead of the landing, Isro too took to Twitter to drop a message. “We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter. Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles!” the space agency tweeted along with an illustration.

What would you tweet?

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live Updates: We are landing where no one has gone before, says confident ISRO Chief

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 19:43 IST

