Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: People wait for soft landing, tweet about ‘India making history’

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:18 IST

India’s ambitious lunar mission - Chandrayaan 2 – is scheduled to attempt a soft landing on moon near its south pole at 1:43 am on Saturday. With lots of expectations, Indians are eagerly waiting for the powered decent.

A successful landing would mean a historical moment for the nation. It’s because, if Chandrayaan 2 successfully touches moon’s surface, then India will become the fourth nation to achieve it after Russia, the US and China.

People, from different corners of the country, are dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter. In fact, the hashtags #Chandrayaan2 and #IndiaMakesHistory are also trending on Twitter.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar and A.R.Rahman too tweeted about Chandrayaan 2:

It would be an honour to witness our country making history. Waiting to watch #Chandrayaan2tonight on @hotstar. Great work @NatGeoIndia. #IndiaMakesHistory pic.twitter.com/e73Frj59L8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2019

#SaareJahanSeAchcha Proud of Lydian & his performance with Sunshine Orchestra, tonight on #Chandrayaan2 LIVE at 11:30pm on @StarPlus



Where will you be when #IndiaMakesHistory?



Look forward to @iamsrk ji & ideas that inspire on #TEDTalksIndiaNayiBaat! Coming soon on @starplus pic.twitter.com/ejWF0WTIDo — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 6, 2019

Here are some of the tweets doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site. Have a look:

What a significant and proudful moment for indians.

My country my pride.

Always sunshine ✌🤟 🇮🇳👳#IndiaMakesHistory — srksultan (@rsultansingh117) September 6, 2019

Today’s landing on Moon will produce a millions of new Scientists in India. It’s one of the best thing that would have happened for development of Scientific temper and Scientific Generation amongst the impressionable minds of our kids. #Chandrayaan2 — Randhir Kumar (@k_randhir) September 6, 2019

@isro Prooved that

We can do 😊

We can change the history 👍

We are able to change the World / Universe.

Thanks a lot @narendramodi

Ji for your trust in our scientists.#Chandrayaan2 — रवि भूषण मिश्र (@IRBMishra) September 6, 2019

Until Russia backed out in 2015, @isro had no plans to build a Lander on its own



To work under confines of red tapes, source & procure materials, integrate & test the systems & roll out a product in < 4 years is a testimony to ISRO's ability to make things happen!#Chandrayaan2 — Keertivardhan Joshi (@KeertiJoshi) September 6, 2019

TRICOLOR on MOON ..................



😍😍😍#Chandrayaan2 — Dr. Aditya Vora (@DaantTodDunga) September 6, 2019

I'm staying up all night for #Chandrayaan2. — Nandini Sharma (@Nandini12778197) September 6, 2019

The moment is here!



In a few hours from now,the final descent of #Chandrayaan2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole.



Be there, be a part of the historic #Chandrayaan2Landing ,to tell the future generations that yes i watched it live when it happened. pic.twitter.com/t4IzNvxgMy — Ajay Dhawle (@AjayDhawle) September 6, 2019

1. Beyond the sky



2. Making space possible



3. Taking billion dreams to space



4. Achieve everything



5. Do what none did



6. Dependent on home made tech



7. Explore unknown#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/EIi6E8uFJo — 🇮🇳CVS (@CVS__07) September 6, 2019

Ahead of the landing, Isro too took to Twitter to drop a message. “We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter. Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles!” the space agency tweeted along with an illustration.

We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter.

Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles! pic.twitter.com/2iA8W2lxtR — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

What would you tweet?

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 19:43 IST