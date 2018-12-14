Chemistry teacher’s unique wedding invite wins Shashi Tharoor, Twitter

A chemistry teacher’s innovative wedding invite has caught the attention of Twitter and even landed him a special tweet from none other than Shashi Tharoor. The Congress leader recently took to Twitter to wish the teacher and his bride a happy married life after he was tagged in a tweet about their wedding card.

“May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring....!” Tharoor tweeted.

Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring....! https://t.co/Y6aYMjFsPi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2018

A Twitter user had tagged Tharoor in a tweet about the unique wedding invitation which shows the couple’s names, Vithun and Soorya, displayed as if they were symbols from the periodic table. “The atoms Vithun and Soorya have decided to be a molecule...” reads the invite.

“Chemistry teacher’s wedding invitation! @ShashiTharoor ji from your constituency,” posted the Twitter user.

The invite and Tharoor’s congratulatory tweet for the couple have won over Twitter. Since being posted yesterday, the tweet has collected over 2,600 ‘likes’ and more than 370 retweets.

“Must get the innovation award! Shashi Tharoor words come to you so easily...” says one Twitter user. “That’s creative!” says another. “An ace tweet,” says a third.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 13:45 IST